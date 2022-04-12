Natalya shows up on NXT 2.0, teaches Cora Jade a lil something

During NXT 2.0 this week, Cora Jade came out to the ring to cut a promo on where she stands following the events of Stand & Deliver just over one week ago. She failed to capture the NXT women’s championship there, but that doesn’t mean the goal has changed. No, she’s going to continue doing everything she can to put her name right up there with all her heroes.

Wouldn’t you know it, one of those heroes, Natalya, made a surprise appearance as she was telling us this.

Nattie hit the scene smiling wide, getting emotional at the response she received from the Performance Center crowd, who showered her with cheers and chants of “welcome back.” She got emotional in the ring with Jade too, telling her she’s been in WWE locker rooms for a long time, she’s there to this day, and she sees the landscape for what it is. Cora is the future.

“But the future is bleak.”

Oh yes, it was all a swerve. Nattie taught Jade a lil something with this, and surely they’ll be having a match soon for another lesson.

