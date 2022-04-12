Turns out this Elias/Ezekiel thing kinda rules

After many months away, Elias returned to WWE last week with a new look and a new name — gone were the beard, jeans, and guitar, replaced by regular ol wrestling tights. The new name? Ezekiel.

Except it’s not a new name. It’s not even Elias! It’s his younger brother.

That’s what he claimed, at least. Kevin Owens quickly called him a liar, and when Ezekiel didn’t budge, he simply stormed off pissed.

They were back at it again this week, and whatever trepidation I had previously evaporated when I saw what direction they took it:

Tommaso Ciampa is being introduced as a permanent member of the Raw roster when Ezekiel shows up to welcome him and introduce himself. Ciampa instantly takes him at his word when Owens shows up and calls Ezekiel out for lying.

“I don’t like liars, stop it,” Owens says. “What are you trying to pull?”

“I’m sorry, Kev,” Ezekiel responds. “You’re mistaken.”

Owens pleads with Ciampa not to listen to him and Ciampa, with outstanding delivery, tells him “easy mistake, but that is Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother.”

Owens’ jaw hits the floor and he loses it once again.

“Am I the only one who is still sane around here?!? That’s Elias! GROW UP!”

I am fully here for an angle where everyone else on the show accepts Ezekiel’s explanation without question while Owens maintains that it’s actually Elias and the whole damn world has lost it for not seeing what is so plainly evident to him.

Later in the show, they revealed Owens will give Ezekiel a lie detector test next week, and I cannot wait for it.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: