Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins rematch set for WrestleMania Backlash

Seth Rollins pursuit for a match at WrestleMania 38 ended with Vince McMahon simply giving him a match and telling him he would learn his opponent when he was in the ring awaiting his entrance. That opponent ended up being the returning Cody Rhodes, back after some seven years away.

Rhodes won that match, because of course he did.

Rollins, naturally, asked for a rematch, because why wouldn’t he? As The Miz, who also lost to Rhodes on Monday Night Raw this week, put it, Rollins had no time to prepare for Rhodes, which meant no time to plan, plot, and strategize. Now, however, he has that time.

“The Architect” gets to do his thing in the rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sun., May 8, 2022, at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

For what it’s worth, Rhodes played this like the ultimate babyface, saying he welcomed the challenge after Rollins gave him one hell of a fight at WrestleMania.

