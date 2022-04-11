It seems we’re getting that tag team title unification match

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made clear he wanted SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos to take themselves to Monday Night Raw this week to confront Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and bring their titles back with them. He wants all the titles unified, it seems. Or, at the very least, for The Bloodline to hold all the gold.

Sure enough, Jimmy & Jey came rolling up to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan this evening — fashionably late, of course — just after RK-Bro defeated Alpha Academy to send them packing from the title scene once and for all. They came asking for smoke and found it in the form of ... The Street Profits?

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins showed up to the party in time to book a much needed main event match up — funny how that worked out, huh?!? — where the winner would seemingly be next in line for a title match against Randy Orton & Ridde, at some time in the future that was never specified.

The Usos went on to win that match, making it official:

We’re still a month away from WrestleMania Backlash.