Sonya Deville is getting a Raw women’s championship match against Bianca Belair

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair came to Monday Night Raw this week looking much better, the shiner Becky Lynch gave her almost entirely cleared up. She worked a quick match against Queen Zelina Vega, winning rather easily.

After, Sonya Deville hit the ring to have a chat with her about who her next opponent will be. After running down a long list of potential title challengers, Belair said she was down to square up with any of them.

Deville revealed the contract in her hand was an open contract, one Belair would sign without knowing who else would show up to sign it as well. Bianca went along, because she just cut a big promo saying she would, so why wouldn’t she?

Naturally, that led to a swerve!

Deville attacked Belair from behind after making like someone else was about to make their entrance, and revealed she will be the one to challenge for the championship.

I’ll be damned.

No word just yet on when exactly the match will happen.

Thoughts?