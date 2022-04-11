Here’s who will compete to replace MSK as NXT Tag champs, and how

After releasing Nash Carter just days after he and Wes Lee won the NXT Tag Team championship, last Friday (April 8) WWE announced the titles were vacated. They also said new champs would be crowned on this week’s episode of NXT 2.0.

With this week’s episode only a little more than 24 hours away, we’ve now been told who will be competing to follow MSK as NXT Tag champs — and how:

On Tuesday, five of NXT 2.0’s top tag teams, including Grayson Waller & Sanga, Legado del Fantasma, The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, and Pretty Deadly, will collide in a Gauntlet Match to determine the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

No word on the order of Gauntlet entry, or how that will be decided.

As for the participating teams, Waller & Sanga were scheduled to challenge MSK for the belts on the April 12 episode before Carter’s social media scandal led WWE to cut him. The Creeds are the reigning Dusty Cup winners, and have yet to receive a straight-up, two-on-two title shot. Legado Del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde have challenged for the belts several times but never won then, whereas this will be Briggs & Jensen’s second opportunity. Pretty Deadly are former NXT UK Tag champs, but just debuted on the U.S. brand (with new names) last Tuesday.

This will be one of three Tag matches on tomorrow night’s show, along with North American champion Cameron Grimes defending against Solo Sikoa, and Dakota Kai challenging Women’s champ Mandy Rose.