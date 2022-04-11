Just this weekend, the main man Geno Mrosko wondered what was next for Tommaso Ciampa. WWE made it clear after Stand & Deliver that the two-time NXT champion is done with the brand he’s represented since 2015. Seeing as we just had three NXT stars debut on SmackDown last Friday, Ciampa figured to be getting a main roster assignment soon too.

Looks like today (April 11) is probably the day it happens. PWInsider says he is in Detroit and will be at at Little Caesars Arena for Raw. That’s because he’s been officially called up to the red brand.

Insider doesn’t mention it, but this could mean last week’s rumor about Ciampa joining Edge’s new stable with Damian Priest was correct. That would probably be the Blackheart’s best bet for not getting lost in the midcard shuffle. But the 36 year’s a talented guy who’s been fiercely loyal to WWE over the years, so I wouldn’t completely rule him out even if he does debut as a solo act tonight.

Join us in our live blog and we can see how debuts together. Unless plans change between now and 8pm ET, of course.