Xavier Woods claims & names his new finisher

2022 has not been a banner year for ya boys, The New Day. Big E’s neck injury is the most serious example, and reportedly contributes to the bad booking beats Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods have experienced since. Still, from E’s Day 1 WWE title loss to the ignoble treatment of Kof & Woods at WrestleMania 38... things haven’t been great for the Princes of Positivity.

That’s more than a moniker, though. As Large Epsilon’s reaction to his broken neck reminded us, positive thinking isn’t just a gimmick for the trio.

Take X’s approach to his latest outings on SmackDown. Some might be disappointed he hasn’t been presented as more of threat to Sheamus’ proteges Ridge Holland & the nefarious Butch, or that even in victory he hasn’t been able to deliver a dramatic comeuppance to the heel group.

Not Woods. He’s embracing the way he snatched victory from the jaws of an ass-kicking, claiming the small package/roll-up as his new finisher and giving it a name. He even made a video package documenting his history of using the maneuver, and hyping the excellently dubbed Backwoods like it’s the new RKO.

There’s literally always a plan in place. Beware of the most devastating move in sports entertainment. Beware of the #Backwoods pic.twitter.com/qLHxxRzh2o — Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 9, 2022

It’s really excellent technique. And it may not just be a bit of spin. As the King (I don’t care what WWE says, he’s still my King) says, this was planned...

It took so long but I told you that we would get here! That video is hard evidence that I have finally mastered the small package. So I now own it. — Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 9, 2022

Stuff like this is why New Day always has and always will rock.