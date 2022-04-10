AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest booked for Monday Night Raw this week

WWE revealed as much on social media a short time ago:

AJ Styles lost to Edge at WrestleMania 38 in part because Damian Priest showed up as a surprise guest and aligned himself with “The Rated R Superstar.” This, then, is Styles trying to get some measure of revenge.

Part of the interest in the match itself, however, is whether or not WWE will go ahead and add members to Edge’s group. It seems unlikely Priest is there as a duo — Edge leading a stable of misfit toys sounds far more intriguing. It’s also what is currently rumored.

We shall see.

Styles vs. Priest joins previously announced segments:

Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz in the former’s first match on Raw in a very long time

Women’s Tag Team Championship : Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

Omos & MVP explain why the latter turned on Bobby Lashley

That sound like a decent follow up to the Raw After WrestleMania to you?