WWE reportedly doesn’t yet know how it wants to handle Roman Reigns’ unified titles

According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, we may not know what is next for Roman Reigns and the WWE/Universal championship titles because, well, they don’t know either:

“As far as I know, and this is something I was told, it hasn’t been decided yet on how they’re doing this. Like, the concept of how they’re going to do this unified title thing, I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out.”

As I talked about here, there really aren’t any ready made challengers on Friday Night SmackDown, so perhaps it makes sense for him to focus on Monday Night Raw for the time being. Whether that means someone from the red brand is wrestling for both titles or just one, I suppose we’ll have to wait to find out.

For the time being, The Usos are headed to Raw in Detroit this week to try to win the tag team titles to unify those as well. Perhaps that will help provide some clarity to the decision makers at WWE.

Thoughts?