Madcap Moss is a big goober

Now that Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss have split, we’re going to be getting a lot more of the latter, who will finally have the chance to have his personality shine through. As it turns out, Moss, who had been working heel alongside Corbin but turned babyface upon breaking free of him, is a big ol’ goober.

Watch his interview with Kayla Braxton from Talking Smack this week:

He’s tripping over his words, smiling like a lunatic, and stumbling over whatever joke he wanted to tell out of sheer excitement for who knows what. His newfound freedom and recognition he’ll get to show the world exactly what he’s capable of now, I suppose.

I’ll admit I didn’t see much here at first but there’s a certain charm to him in this interview that makes you think maybe he can get something out of a babyface run here. We’ll find out soon enough.

It helps that Corbin will be opposite him.