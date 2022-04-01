Madcap Moss wins the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WWE opened its special “WrestleMania” edition of Friday Night SmackDown this week with the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which takes place around this time every year. Last year, Jey Uso emerged victorious. This year?
Madcap Moss, of course.
Notable from the match:
- There were some surprise entrants in the match, including NXT star Tommaso Ciampa — who is likely a main roster star after this weekend — and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler.
- The first wrestlers out were the 24/7 title contingent, sadly. But, hey, they’ve got bigger and better things to worry about, like weddings and chasing a title that is defended at all times.
- Moss and Happy Corbin got into it mid-match, furthering the issues between the two of them.
- The Viking Raiders were eliminated thanks to celebrating an elimination by leaning over the top rope.
- United States Champion Finn Balor eliminated his recent rival, Damian Priest.
- Ziggler was the guy who eliminated Ciampa, of course.
- Moss took advantage of The Dirty Dawgs trying to eliminate Balor together by tossing them out. Balor skinned the cat to make the save but Moss tossed him out good and proper shortly after.
Madcap Moss is your 2022 Andre the Giant Battle Royal WINNER!@MadcapMoss | #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/aKfgbnRsyU— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 2, 2022
Surprised?
Get complete SmackDown results and coverage from this week’s show right here.
Loading comments...