Bret Hart never misses a chance to remind us he thinks Goldberg sucks

Bret Hart blames Goldberg for ending his career with a stiff kick in WCW, and therefore has a low opinion of Bill’s abilities as a pro wrestler.

If you don’t believe me on that, check out a Bret Hart interview. If there is a way to work “screw Goldberg” into an answer, the Hitman will do it. He’s done it twice this week.

First, while talking about Brock Lesnar during a virtual signing for Signed By Superstars (via Post Wrestling). Someone brought up that Bret’s niece Natalya said Lesnar once told her the Excellence of Execution was on his list of dream matches, to which Hart replied:

“Always heard Brock was a good worker. I’ve never heard that [Lesnar was stiff in the ring]. Always heard just the opposite, that he looks stiff, but he’s a real pro in the ring. Totally the opposite of Goldberg.”

Then, during a different virtual signing (this one for Highspots, via Fightful), Bret was praising Barry Horowitz by — you guessed it:

“Personally, I think Barry Horowitz should be in the Hall of Game where as Bill Goldberg shouldn’t be. Barry Horowitz was a really good wrestler. Never hurt anybody, ever, was always a pro in there every night. That’s a guy that should be in the Hall of Fame. Bill Goldberg hurt every body he worked with. What’s he in there for? I don’t understand it. Barry was a really good wrestler, he really was, especially for beginners and stuff. He was a guy that could go in there and get you through a match.”

It should be pointed out that Goldberg’s expressed regret over the injury and the grudge Hart still holds, and there are those who say the blame lies with Bret for not protecting himself.

Something tells me none of that is going to change the mind of The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be though.