Windham (fka Bray Wyatt) wants to run things back with Seth Rollins

We know the wrestler formerly known as Bray Wyatt is in Dallas, because he told us on Instagram yesterday (Mar. 31) he’d arrived there for his appearance at Wrestlecon this weekend.

While Windham Rotunda is thinking about pro wrestling as opposed to making horror films, he answered more questions than we covered in our initial post about his ‘Gram and comments. Some of those are interesting, and possibly illuminating...

Q: How’s your health seriously?

A: I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything.

Q: Why are you in Dallas?

A: I’m here for Wrestlecon. But it’s whatever man. ‘Tis the season.

Q: Are you going to wrestle again?

A: I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything.

Q: Can you please explain The Cult of Windham?

A: you’ll see

Q: What’s on your mind? Revenge? Proving your worth? Letting your ability do the speaking?

A: At first it was all I could think about. But revenge is a confession of pain. And I was hurting. I was angry. And then I healed. I remembered that every single time in my life that I have been challenged I come back better. I’m no stranger to pain, nothing has ever been easy for me, nothing was ever given. But people should know by now, you should never ever ever fuckin doubt what I am capable of.

Q: How did you come up with the idea for the firefly funhouse?

A: The Firefly Funhouse, at least the early ones, are a story about my life. I told you stories in there that happened live on television and many that you could never know. It was confessions. They were short, stylized documentaries about my life. That’s why they connected. They weren’t just about wrestling. They were an origin story. What I really went through, my struggles, my vices, my comeback, and the war that wages on. I hid so much on there just because I wanted people feel when they watched. Because believe me, I had every emotion fathomable during the making of those. My life, my art.

Q: This is him trolling

A: I’m not trolling shit. I’m answering questions.

Q: Maybe he’s fighting Seth

A: I love Seth (so god damn much), me and him will make up for that one day. And when we do, everybody will understand that wild horses are meant to run free.