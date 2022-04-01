WWE & Dude Perfect reveal the set for WrestleMania 38

Pictures and video of WrestleMania’s production design — the stage, the ramp, the rigging above the ring — used to leak out via unofficial sources.

Last year, WWE decided to beat everyone to the punch, releasing an official set reveal video for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This year, they’re doing it again. And as reported, they’ve partnered with popular Dallas-based sports comedy troupe Dude Perfect to make it extra STUPENDOUS for WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas.

Are the trick shots from Dude Perfect’s Tyler Toney (who throws a football from the upper deck through a cornhole board on the AT&T Stadium floor) and WWE’s own Pat McAfee (who does the same thing, but by showing off the punting skills that made him an NFL All-Pro) works or shoots? You can decide that while checking out the set for this weekend’s shows.

STUPENDOUS enough for ya?