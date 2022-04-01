Bray Wyatt arrives in Dallas, says his legacy ‘was burned’

Windham Rotunda (fka Bray Wyatt) has arrived in Dallas at WrestleMania weekend for WrestleCon. Upon his arrival, the former WWE top star sent out the following message on Instagram:

“I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers...Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises.”

He hates ruining surprises? Like a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 38, perhaps?

Windham responded to one of those fan questions by acknowledging that his legacy was burned:

“Wrestling is so immediate. It took me some time to understand that everything else out there isn’t a live, weekly episodic chaos experiment. It took me a second, but I forced myself to be still until I was thinking logically. I’m all in the clear now. It’s the quality I’m after. My life’s work, my legacy was burned. But I promise you when I leave the earth my past will be far from what my legacy stands for”

The last time we saw Rotunda/Wyatt in WWE, he was burned alive by Randy Orton and then lost at WrestleMania 37. His supernatural fun house gimmick was given to Alexa Bliss. Wyatt disappeared from television and was fired a few months later. This is likely what he is referring to when he mentions his legacy and life’s work being burned. That doesn’t sound to me like someone who you should expect to see at WrestleMania 38.

Are you excited to see Windham Rotunda pop back up in a wrestling context, Cagesiders?