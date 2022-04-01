WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 1, 2022) with a live show emanating from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, featuring the go-home show for this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza.
Advertised for tonight: Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and several lower card wrestlers compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
Tonight’s episode of SmackDown also features Ricochet defending the Intercontinental title in a triple threat match against Humberto and Angel. Finally, Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela will be the special guest on Happy Talk, hosted by Happy Corbin.
Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)
Loading comments...