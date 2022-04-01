WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Apr. 1, 2022) with a live show emanating from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, featuring the go-home show for this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza.

Advertised for tonight: Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and several lower card wrestlers compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown also features Ricochet defending the Intercontinental title in a triple threat match against Humberto and Angel. Finally, Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela will be the special guest on Happy Talk, hosted by Happy Corbin.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR APR. 1