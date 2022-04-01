Tag team match

This was rumored to be a trios match between New Day and Sheamus’ new crew. But Big E’s home with a broken neck suffered while facing the Celtic Warrior & Ridge Holland, and now Kofi Kingston & King Xavier Woods find themselves on the wrong side of the numbers game.

The Road to WrestleMania 38

Mar. 11 is the key date for this program. It was on that night that Pete Dunne joined Sheamus’ Peaky Blinders-inspired gang. For... reasons, he couldn’t just be Pete. Instead, he was now Butch.

That was the same Friday night Butch’s associates had a match with E & Kingston.

Since being shuffled over to SmackDown after his shamefully booked WWE title reign ended at at Day 1, E & Kingston were re-established as a tag team in the blue brand’s midcard. The match with Sheamus & Holland was supposed to kickstart their WrestleMania program. Instead, it ended in near-tragedy.

If Large Epsilon was still wrestling right now instead of building Lego sets, the return of Woods from his own injury would have reunited The New Day and evened the odds with Team Butch. The former King scored a surprise win over Holland last Friday, but they won’t catch the gang off guard at AT&T Stadium this weekend.

What to watch for

We could get bummed about E’s situation, or the fact an all-time great team like New Day and two former WWE champs like Kofi & Sheamus are in this late-developing feud that very well may end up on the Kickoff.

Or, we could get excited about how early indications are that Dunne’s talent is shining through the weird decision to change his name (also, I can admit there may be a method to WWE’s madness here, because I can’t help but smile whenever I read or hear “the nefarious Butch”).

It’s also going to be interesting to see if someone has New Day’s back when they go against Sheamus’ crew. As of this writing, the Intercontinental champion isn’t booked for the weekend...

Not that Ricochet would be any match for the nefarious Butch.