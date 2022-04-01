Singles match

It sounds like an April Fool’s gag. Or a joke Madcap Moss would tell. But it’s real. Drew McIntyre’s storyline with Happy Corbin will stretch into its fourth WWE premium live event this weekend.

The Road to WrestleMania 38

The official focus of this feud is the Day 1 match where McIntyre defeated Moss. But if we go back to 2021, this program’s been going on for even longer. At one point, McIntyre & Jeff Hardy were yukking it up while beefing with Corbin & Moss, but Jeff’s erratic behavior and release ended that.

The merry pranksters also stole Drew’s sword Angela for a while.

But back to 2022.

Coming out of New Year’s Day in Atlanta, WWE announced Madcap & Happy had injured the big Scot in kayfabe. That was cover for an actual injury Drew was dealing with, and a reason to keep this angle going when he returned. Since coming back, he eliminated both men from the Royal Rumble, beat Moss in Saudi Arabia (where Madcap almost suffered his own neck injury), beat him again on SmackDown, beat them & Jinder Mahal together, then beat them both at once on Raw.

As payback, they stole his sword. Again.

Angela — that’s the sword’s name — is the guest star on Corbin & Moss’ “Happy Time” talk show segment tonight (April 1) on SmackDown. We’re guessing McIntyre will get it back, but might get roughed up a bit in the process. That way we’ll all think Happy will win this weekend, right? What a knee-slapper!

What to watch for

The merciful end of this rivalry?

Corbin & McIntyre are talented wrestlers who can deliver fun, exciting matches. But we’ve seen every iteration of this one over the last six months, so it’s hard to get too fired up. All jokes aside, though, we do want to know what you think about...