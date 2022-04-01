Share All sharing options for: WrestleMania 38 full match previews: Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Stone Cold on The KO Show, more!

It’s time for the Granddaddy of The All, WWE’s biggest event of the year — WrestleMania!

WrestleMania 38 is again a two-night affair. Coming our way from Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium on Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, ‘Mania will be available to watch on Peacock (in the U.S.), WWE Network (everywhere else), and traditional PPV (lots of places).

WrestleMania Saturday is loaded up with two Women’s championship matches — Becky Lynch defending the Raw belt against Bianca Belair, and Ronda Rousey challenging for Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown title. We’ll also find out who Vince McMahon picked to face Seth Rollins (*cough* Cody Rhodes *cough*), and just what will happen when Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on “The KO Show”... among other things like a tag match for the SmackDown straps, and another featuring Logan Paul!

Then on WrestleMania Sunday, we’ll see a Winner Takes All Unification Bout between Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champ Brock Lesnar, matches involving Pat McAfee and Johnny Knoxville, and more!

In this stream, you’ll find everything you need to get ready for everything coming our way at WrestleMania!

For both nights, a free pre-show streams on all WWE’s online channels (and right here at cSs) at 6 pm ET. The PPV events then begin at 8 pm ET, and stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States, and on WWE Network for the rest of the world.