The match / confrontation

Stone Cold Steve Austin will be a guest on The KO Show, hosted by Kevin Owens, during “WrestleMania Saturday” on Apr. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It might only be a confrontation rather than a match, but whatever it is will likely be the main event on night one of WrestleMania 38.

The story

After failing to win the Raw tag team titles in early March, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins were left without an obvious match at WrestleMania 38. Owens has been excluded from the ‘Mania card as recently as three years ago, so I can’t really blame the guy for being paranoid about it happening again.

Unlike Rollins, however, Owens came up with a good plan for ensuring his spot on the biggest pro wrestling show of the year: talk shit about the state of Texas and call out Stone Cold Steve Austin:

Austin responded by accepting Owens’ invitation and saying he has one last can of whoop ass to open up on KO:

Austin hasn’t appeared live on Raw during this story, so Owens had to carry the load by himself. That includes pouring gasoline on the fire by doing a parody of Stone Cold’s shtick:

Unfortunately, WWE and Austin couldn’t work things out for this to be an official match at WrestleMania 38, so that’s why Stone Cold’s return is taking place on a talk show. But it’s been made clear at all times that both of these guys are showing up at WrestleMania to kick the other man’s ass.

The rumor mill indicates Austin will take some bumps, so there should be more substance here than Steve’s typical post-retirement segments that include one stunner and a beer bash. And there better be, because it sounds like this fight will be the main event of “WrestleMania Saturday”. This is the closest we’ve ever come to a match from Austin since he retired from in-ring action in 2003. This brawl is likely ending with a Stone Cold Stunner or three, as well as KO laying unconscious on the mat soaking from Austin’s celebratory beer bash in Texas.

Just in case this confrontation does turn out to be a match or have an official winner, you can vote in the poll below if you wish.

