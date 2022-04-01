WWE Hall of Fame 2022 live thread

The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony is here once again, this time back to normal in some ways and not so much in others. Indeed, this year will see the ceremony take place immediately following Friday Night SmackDown at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, just one night before the start of WrestleMania 38, which will span two nights just down the road in Arlington. It will air on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Here is the 2022 class of inductees:

The Undertaker

Vader

Queen Sharmell

The Steiner Brothers

Shad Gaspard

It doesn’t appear there will be a celebrity inductee in this year’s class as there has been in year’s past. Last year we got both William Shatner and Ozzy Osbourne as part of the double induction of the 2020 and 2021 classes. Those classes both featured seven inductees, while this year features just five.

