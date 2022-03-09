Ziggler’s Roadblock win brings NXT’s biggest audience in more than a month

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Roadblock edition of NXT last night (Mar. 8).

Two title matches were promised, and one of them actually happened — and delivered a new champ. Perhaps more importantly the main event where Dolph Ziggler won the NXT championship was integrated into Raw storylines the past few weeks.

It paid off, at least in overall viewership. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT had an audience of 613K viewers. That was a 12% increase over the Tuesday before, and the biggest number since Feb. 1.

NXT’s .13 rating among 18-49 year olds was the same as last week, and still in the range the the show’s been drawing all year. It finished 55th among cable originals on the night, with news, basketball, and NXT’s old nemesis Curse of Oak Island atop the charts.

While not a slam dunk success, there’s certainly nothing here to say WWE should stop the kind of Monday night cross-promotion we’ve seen with Ziggler’s run.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating since they moved to Tuesdays after WrestleMania 37.

