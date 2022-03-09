Grayson Waller & Nikkita Lyons trended for different reasons

NXT 2.0 is for all you young people out in the world, with your TikTok and your trending topics. They even have a character who’s gimmick is an annoying influencer-type who’s always trying to go viral. That’s Grayson Waller, and his latest bid for 1.5 second of internet fame included an elbow drop onto the announce table that would make Shane O’Mac proud.

Waller would win his Last Man Standing match with LA Knight on the Mar. 7 Roadblock edition of NXT through legal-yet-underhanded means (assistance from his muscle Sanga, including being lifted to his feet by the big man despite Sanga being handcuffed to the ring post).

How does that have competition for the the night’s trendiest trend? Because NXT is tries very hard to be sexy now.

Lyons don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep ✨ pic.twitter.com/a1Bw4LMRlI — Nikkita Lyons (@nikkita_wwe) March 9, 2022

Nikkita Lyons looked great while rocking that outfit in a segment with Lash Legend (who also looked fantastic) where their trash talk included the lines, “What are you and those butt implants gonna do about it?” and “The only thing natural about you is that you’re full of shit!” Which might not be the best way to showcase a former WNBA player in Legend and a woman who’s impressed whenever we’ve seen her wrestling skills. But 2.0 gonna 2.0... and they did look good.

Let us know which one you were liking and retweeting. And check out the rest of the highlights from last night:

Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo & Dakota Kai – Dusty Cup Match

Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

Andre Chase shows his class how to turn a negative into a positive

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams discuss Ladder Match at the barbershop

Nikkita Lyons stops by “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen accuse Legado del Fantasma

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller – Last Man Standing Match

Tony D’Angelo vows to become “The Don of NXT” at Stand & Deliver

Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter – Dusty Cup Match

Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta argue over who is the better woman

MSK vs. Imperium – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

NXT UK Superstar A-Kid is coming to NXT 2.0

Joe Gacy & Harland approach Draco Anthony with another opportunity

Breakker vs. Ciampa vs. Ziggler – NXT Title Triple Threat Match

Grayson Waller claims he goes viral every time (online exclusive)

Mandy Rose says when you hold the gold, you make the rules (online exclusive)

Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai are ready for Women’s Dusty Cup Finals (online exclusive)

Dolph Ziggler put a roadblock on everyone’s WrestleMania plans (online exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for this week’s edition of 2.0 click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.