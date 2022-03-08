Dolph Ziggler wins the NXT championship

After weeks of build on his show and Raw, Bron Breakker defended his NXT championship against his friend Tommaso Ciampa and their rival Dolph Ziggler on the Mar. 8 Roadblock edition of NXT.

The deck was stacked against Breakker in his second ever title defense. He didn’t have to be pinned to lose the belt, and Ziggler’s Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode loomed. Both factored in to him losing in the main event.

First, after Bron had Ciampa dead to rights following his press powerslam finisher, Roode showed up to pull the referee out of the ring. Breakker took out Bob, but that led him into a Willow’s Bell from the Blackheart. The youngster survived that, but would be taken out of the picture by a running knee from Ciampa. Before the two-time NXT champ could cover, Dolph hit him with a superkick.

1-2-3, and The Show-Off is NXT champion. Breakker is going to be looking for payback at Stand & Deliver, methinks.

An absolute SHOCKER on #WWENXT Roadblock!!! @HEELZiggler is your NEW NXT Champion! pic.twitter.com/PPbq2XMwgl — NXT Roadblock is LIVE on USA Network! (@WWENXT) March 9, 2022

