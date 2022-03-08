On the Mar. 8 Roadblock edition of NXT, Imperium was prepared to defend their Tag titles against Dusty Cup winners The Creeds. That didn’t happen, because the Performance Center parking lot struck again!

Okay, someone struck in one of the wrestling world’s most cursed locations. We still don’t know who yet, though.

It created an opening for the team The Creeds beat in the Cup finals, 2021 Dusty Cup winners MSK. Wes Lee & Nash Carter promised to give Julius & Brutus a shot if they beat Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel. They didn’t come to pass, however. The Diamond Mine duo might not have been cleared to compete, but they were pissed off enough to crash the make-up title match.

Some day we’ll find out who jumped Malcolm Bivens’ boys outside the building. Maybe whoever done it will get added to the Tag title Triple Threat we’ve probably got coming our way in the not too distant future?

