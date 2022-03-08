The Women’s Dusty Cup finals are set

After the Mar. 8 episode of NXT, the finals of the second-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Tournament are set.

The winners of the first Women’s Dusty Cup were in the semi-final that opened the show, but Raquel González and Dakota Kai were on opposite teams. Kai turned on the former NXT Women’s champion last year, but partly as a result of her new teammate Wendy Choo, lately she’s been conflicted about her evil ways. A confrontation with González midway through this match had Dakota really torn, especially when Women’s Tag champs Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne attacked Raquel while she was focused on her former friend.

Big Mami Cool insisted on continuing, but didn’t get back in until her partner Cora Jade had plenty of time to play face-in-peril. When González was tagged back in, she was working on one leg. Kai initially hesitated to take advantage of her ex-partner, but she got over it. A move off the top rope from both and the #ChooCrew was celebrating an upset win.

Later, a pair of former singles champ, Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray, took on long-time tag team Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro. This was the kind of wild affair you’d expect from those teams, and would have fit right in on an AEW PPV. Kacy & Kayden had several of the innovative spots we’ve come to expect from them, including this crazy Frankensteiner that Catazaro delivered to Ray while Carter had the Scot on her shoulders.

But in the end, a KLR Bomb and top rope moonsault kept Kacy down for three.

The finals are set...

If you’re wondering why Toxic Attraction didn’t get involved in the second semi? Partly, it’s because Jade jumped Mandy Rose in her lounge as payback for what happened to González.

