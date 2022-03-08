Raw rating lowest since January, still best on cable

Raw didn’t have either of its top champions on Mar. 7, and the eyes of the world remain on Ukraine. So while the numbers for the show were a mixed bag, WWE and their partners at USA are likely pleased it still finished first among cable originals.

Viewership inched up; the average audience of 1.775 million was 1% bigger than Feb. 28’s. The rating among 18-49 year olds declined 4% to .45, the lowest number since Jan. 17. But that was comfortably ahead of the .39 the next highest rated program on cable, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight, pulled.

The show was on track for bigger audience gains, and possibly a flat rating... until the third hour, when fans of all ages tuned out. Maybe they should have teased Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania scheme earlier in the show?

Here’s the hourly break down for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.910 million / .48

Hour Two: 1.839 million / .47

Hour Three: 1.577 million / .41

WWE champion Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised for next Monday either, but maybe Becky Lynch can make her scheduled appearance. The fans in Jacksonville might have to stay quiet so we can hear her, though, poor thing. Maybe KO’s WrestleMania dance partner will show up?

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily