The word ‘match’ isn’t part of WWE’s initial promotion for Stone Cold at WrestleMania

In the last 24 hours, WWE’s confirmed what had been rumored since they announced WrestleMania 38 would take place in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex: Stone Cold Steve Austin will have a prominent role on the show.

They’ve mostly confirmed what was reported in mid-February: Austin will be promoted for more than just an appearance or a promo.

While he sold it as well as you’d expect one of the best mic workers in the history of the business to sell it, Stone Cold himself danced around the issue of whether or not he’ll work a match when he accepted Kevin Owens’ invitation. For WWE’s part, they’re calling it what Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer said it was listed as internally prior to this week’s set-up — a confrontation:

What will happen when The Texas Rattlesnake steps back onto The Grandest Stage of Them All to confront @FightOwensFight on @WrestleMania Saturday?

After weeks of Kevin Owens “messing with Texas,” “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has accepted the outspoken Superstar’s invitation to confront him on “The KO Show” as part of WrestleMania Saturday. Still reeling after he and Seth Rollins lost in their Raw Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match earlier in the evening on the March 7 edition of Raw, a defiant Owens reemerged before the WWE Universe with an epiphany. Owens called out “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and shared his desire to deliver a Stunner the world would never forget to the WWE Hall of Famer, whom he called a ”broken-down shell of his former self.” In response to Owens, “Stone Cold” released a video the following day from his beloved Texas and declared that he would return 19 years after his last WrestleMania match to open one final can of whoop a** on KO. What will happen when The Texas Rattlesnake steps back onto The Grandest Stage of Them All to confront Owens on WrestleMania Saturday? Don’t miss all the action of the stupendous two-night WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Whatever they call it, lots of folks are excited. Including the host of “The KO Show”, who had a pretty perfect reaction to Austin’s hellacious promo...