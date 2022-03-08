Stone Cold responds to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania call out

We’d been waiting several weeks for WWE to finally get around to setting up Steve Austin’s angle for WrestleMania 38. But after the Mar. 7 Raw ended with Kevin Owens calling Stone Cold out on for a special edition of The KO Show in AT&T Stadium next month, we didn’t have to wait long for the next beat in the story.

After some of the other Texas Legends Owens’ trashed in his latest Texas-hating promo weighed in, The Hall of Famer responded to KO’s invite, and trash-talking of all things Texas at high noon (Eastern)...

“19 years ago I wrestled my last match in a WWE ring. After three Rock Bottoms, 1-2-3, I lost the match. And for 19 years, I’ve had to live with that defeat, knowing my time was up. “Kevin Owens, I want to thank you. I want to thank you for waking something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that mealy mouth of yours taking about the state of Texas — the great state of Texas! — you got my attention. “Why would you want to do that, Kevin? I can think of two reasons. “One: You are one dumb son of a bitch. And two: You are fixin’ to get your ass kicked by Stone Cold Steve Austin. “Whether you want to call this ‘The KO Show’, a match, a fight, a brawl — whatever. I’m gonna guarantee you this: In Dallas, Texas where I started my career, at WrestleMania, Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna open up one last can of whoop ass on you, Kevin Owens. “And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so.”

Reports went back and forth on whether or not this would be a match, and Austin’s promo continues to play with that idea. There seems to be no doubt this will be a physical affair though. And if even if we don’t get much more than a Stunner on April 2 or 3 in Arlington, Texas — a few weeks worth of build between two of the best talkers of all-time should make it all worthwhile.

That’s just my opinion, though. Who else has a “HELL YEAH” for Stone Cold mixing it up for the first time in a long time?