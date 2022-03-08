Miz is the perfect WWE heel

The Mar. 7 Raw was in Cleveland, and midway through the show, WWE trotted out a trio of famous Clevelanders. The crowd at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was most excited for the first one, though. That would be The Miz, who received a reception not unlike MJF in Long Island.

What unfolded over the next few minutes proves why Mike Mizanin is one of Vince McMahon’s highest paid contractors. Fans seemed unsure how enthusiastically they wanted to embrace Logan Paul, and Jerry Lawler kept his initial nostalgia pop going with some cheap pop.

The King did expertly set-up Miz to stab his hometown in the back. He pitched holding a WrestleMania in The Land, an idea the A-Lister poo-poo-ed. Cleveland wouldn’t be a good place to hold a STUPENDOUS event like that. It’s why he didn’t live there any more. Like all the greats — the NFL’s Ravens, LeBron James, Odell Beckham, Jr. — he left the shores of Lake Erie as soon as he could.

Not only did this make the people who were celebrating him moments before groan, it allowed the celebrity guest to not look like the biggest jerk in the room. Paul left with his ‘Mania tag partner, but he didn’t seem on-board with Miz’s trash talk about their city.

Miz is an all-time great heel, full stop. But he’s probably the perfect WWE heel, because he can do all these things in one segment, in his hometown... plus be a reality show star, and a guy who slips in and out of kayfabe during mainstream interviews, and whatever else management calls on him to do on any given day.

