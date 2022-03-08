WWE NXT Roadblock preview (Mar. 8, 2022): Quick change

NXT 2.0 returns tonight (Mar. 8) live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando!

Advertised for this Roadblock edition of the show:

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler for the NXT championship

Imperium (Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel) (c) vs. The Creed Brothers for the NXT Tag Team titles

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller in a Last Man Standing match

Nikkita Lyons on Lashing Out With Lash Legend

As usual, here are our five questions about NXT tonight:

1) Will Dolph Ziggler go into Stand & Deliver as NXT champion?

He’s yet to pick up a win over Bron Breakker, and it’s debatable whether he should. But he is a main roster Triple Crown winner, so there wouldn’t be much shame in a guy who only debuted six months ago taking a loss to The Show-Off.

Roadblock’s Triple Threat stipulation means they could get to the rumored Stand & Deliver Ziggler vs. Breakker one-on-one match a couple of ways. The one that doesn’t involve Bron dropping the belt would be for him to pin Tommaso Ciampa again so Dolph can argue he deserves another shot.

But I actually think it would be more interesting to see a pissed off Breakker trying to reclaim his belt at NXT’s WrestleMania weekend show, It would also add a much needed element of surprise to these 2.0 vs. veteran matches. Most of them have been entertaining enough, but to now they haven’t been terribly suspenseful. Just have Ziggler pin Ciampa, with or without Robert Roode involvement.

If they wanted to get really spicy, you could have the Blackheart turn on Bron. But we’ve already seen a couple Breakker/Ciampa matches, and I’m not sure setting that up as the big summer program is what the show needs right now.

So just give us a few weeks of Dolph Ziggler: NXT champion.

2) How does GUNTHER feel about losers?

Imperium’s held Tag gold for a while now, and Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel’s defense against Dusty Cup winners Julius & Brutus Creed feels like it could be one of those predictable 2.0 vs. veteran (or in this case 1.0)affairs I was just talking about.

With the Ring General prepping for war with Breakker somewhere in the not too distant future, he’ll need soldiers. But ask Alexander Wolfe what fka WALTER thinks about weak links on his team? Will Aichner & Barthel meet a similar fate if they can’t beat the Diamond Mine duo tonight.

And how great will those Malcolm Bivens promos and tweets be if his boys beat Imperium?

3) Should LA Knight get some back-up?

Pro wrestling Sports entertainment 101 says the babyface Knight should beat Grayson Waller in their Last Man Standing match at Roadblock, giving the heel his comeuppance. I have my doubts though, and not because of the “2.0 vs. veteran” thing. Waller has Sanga by his side, and muscle is a big asset in an anything goes affair like this one.

Let me talk to you, NXT bookers. There has to be some young whippersnapper at the Performance Center who could debut as LA’s protege to help him pick up the win.

4) Is Nikkita Lyons the Bron Breakker of the women’s division?

Despite a comically bad first vignette, the fandom seems high on Ms. Lyons after her NXT debut. And it’s not just because she’s what Lionel Richie and the fellas had in mind when they sang this...

She’s also looked pretty polished in her matches on the show we now call Level Up. If the internet stays interested once the shock & awe of her viral pin, I could see her dethroning Mandy Rose and enjoying a lengthy run at the top.

5) Is this 2.0’s next romance?

That’s not just a random plant. That’s Sydney Zmrzel, signed at the SummerSlam tryout in Las Vegas last year, and recently given the WWE name Sofia Cromwell.

You heard it here first, scripted fight fans. Off the record, on the QT, and very hush-hush.

Now will she be an asset to the Robert Stone Brand, or a distraction for Von Wagner?

