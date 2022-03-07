Kevin Owens calls out Stone Cold Steve Austin for WrestleMania

After losing the show-opening Raw Tag title Triple Threat match, WWE told us that Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins were on the outside looking in for WrestleMania 38.

Seth is, as far as we know, still speechless about the whole situation. But Owens had a plan. It was the long-awaited payoff to KO’s mocking of ‘Mania’s host state...

... and to reports that Steve Austin will have a prominent role on the two-night event from Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Kev announced his plan to host an edition of his “The KO Show” talk show at WrestleMania, and ran through a list of prominent Texans he could invite to be his guest. But he ruled out JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels (as a proud Canadian, Owens couldn’t disrespect Bret Hart like that). Instead he went for a guy with busted-up knees who’s been guzzling beer for the past 19 years.

So it won’t be a match, but it does sound like it will get physical. KO thinks it would be sweet to give the old man from Broken Skull Ranch a stunner. How do you think that will work out for him?

The match graphic says this will happen on Sat., April 2. For the latest rundown of what’s scheduled for which night of WrestleMania 38, click here.