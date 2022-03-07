WrestleMania’s Women’s Tag title match is now a Triple Threat

They were partners with Bianca Belair in a trios match last Monday, and tonight (Mar. 7) on Raw, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan made their television debut as a tag team. Now they’re going to WrestleMania!

To earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag title match next month in Texas, Morgan & Ripley needed to beat the champions, Zelina Vega & Carmella. That was made much easier when Mella ditched her partner to flirt with her fiance, announcer Corey Graves.

That left Zelina alone to take Riptide from Rhea.

Here’s an updated look at the cards for April 2-3 in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium...