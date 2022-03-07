 clock menu more-arrow no yes

WrestleMania’s Women’s Tag title match is now a Triple Threat

By Sean Rueter
They were partners with Bianca Belair in a trios match last Monday, and tonight (Mar. 7) on Raw, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan made their television debut as a tag team. Now they’re going to WrestleMania!

To earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag title match next month in Texas, Morgan & Ripley needed to beat the champions, Zelina Vega & Carmella. That was made much easier when Mella ditched her partner to flirt with her fiance, announcer Corey Graves.

That left Zelina alone to take Riptide from Rhea.

Here’s an updated look at the cards for April 2-3 in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium...

WrestleMania Saturday

- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship

- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title

- The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

WrestleMania Sunday

- Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner

- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Date TBA (graphics on SmackDown and Raw have listed both these matches for Sunday, but WWE.com still doesn’t specify)

- AJ Styles vs. Edge

- Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag titles

