WrestleMania’s Women’s Tag title match is now a Triple Threat

They were partners with Bianca Belair in a trios match last Monday, and tonight (Mar. 7) on Raw, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan made their television debut as a tag team. Now they’re going to WrestleMania!
To earn a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag title match next month in Texas, Morgan & Ripley needed to beat the champions, Zelina Vega & Carmella. That was made much easier when Mella ditched her partner to flirt with her fiance, announcer Corey Graves.
Um hellooooooo .... This is no time for Season 2 of #CoreyAndCarmella, @CarmellaWWE!@ZelinaVegaWWE @WWEGraves #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DGvDqPMagZ— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022
That left Zelina alone to take Riptide from Rhea.
Here’s an updated look at the cards for April 2-3 in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium...
WrestleMania Saturday
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title
- The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
WrestleMania Sunday
AD
- Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
Date TBA (graphics on SmackDown and Raw have listed both these matches for Sunday, but WWE.com still doesn’t specify)
- AJ Styles vs. Edge
- Carmella & Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s Tag titles
Loading comments...