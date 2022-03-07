Edge is bad, blue, and omnipotent

For the Mar. 7 Raw, we were promised that Edge would explain why he snapped last week and gave AJ Styles a contusion (A CONTUSION) to end the segment where they agreed to face each other at WrestleMania 38.

That explanation was that those Con-Chair-Tos were basically a favor to Styles. It was essentially the same thing Edge told AJ to his face last week. The guy who’s been Omos’ little buddy for the past year doesn’t stand a chance against him, so he was bringing out a vicious version of The Phenomenal One.

It was all well-delivered, but not particularly noteworthy. What was is how Edge entered slowly without entrance music, and under a blacklight that gave him a blue-ish tinge.

That stayed on throughout the entire segment, right up to the end where the Rated R Superstar — who’d already told us he loved this new version of himself — told us he was on a mountain of omnipotence.

“I am standing on the mountain of omnipotence, and the view is PHENOMENAL.”@EdgeRatedR | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Q8lxlzGMDg — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 8, 2022

Like the bad, blue, all-knowing Edge?

