Bron Breakker wins his Raw debut

Bron Breakker debuted in NXT last September, shortly after the 2.0 makeover. Less than four months later, he was the brand’s top men’s champion. Two months after that, on Mar. 7 in Cleveland, Rick Steiner’s son made his debut on Raw.

Breakker was here for a rematch of the tag match he & Tommaso Ciampa won on last Tuesday’s NXT, when they beat Dirty Dawgs. More than that, he was in the city another ‘Bron dubbed The Land to promote his Triple Threat title defense against Dolph Ziggler & Ciampa on tomorrow’s show.

The newcomer got an quick interview backstage with Ciampa, a hype video before the match, and plenty of time to shine in it. The Raw crowd didn’t seem too invested, but they popped for press powerslam finisher.

It was an interesting contrast to the last several NXT 1.0 debuts, most of whom are no longer with WWE.

