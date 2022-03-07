Another amazing RKO out of nowhere helps RK-Bro become Raw Tag champs

WWE told us the Triple Threat for the Raw Tag Team championship would open the Mar. 7 episode from Cleveland. And it did, after three teams got some mic time. Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins told us about their friendship and how much KO hates Texas from the ring. They were SHOOSH-ed by champs Alpha Academy. And Randy Orton fired up Riddle backstage.

Once the match got started, it was the kind of multi-segment match that’s become the norm on Monday night’s of late. The announcers really emphasized the notion that only the winners of this match would be on the WrestleMania card next month in Texas. That really made Otis’ decision to not cover Riddle questionable. Master Gable will probably have some questions about that, but the Viper’s hot tag made it worthwhile for the audience.

Everyone got time to shine, and big spots cleared out the ring on multiple occasions. We also got our latest innovative RKO counter spot...

Eventually, it was cleared out for Rollins and Owens, who each hit their finisher on Gable. But Riddle slipped in to throw Seth to the floor after the Stomp, and RK-Bro are once again champs!

"I've been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I'm having right now in this ring with my partner @SuperKingofBros. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND."@RandyOrton making us all emotional right now on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/EICZVz8Kcj — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

Awwww...

While the Bros celebrated, the cameras lingered on the despondent Owens & Rollins. However will they get to ‘Mania?!?!

