Edge messed AJ Styles up real bad with those Con-Chair-Tos

On tonight’s Raw, Edge will tell us why he went ham on AJ Styles to close out last week’s episode. But first, WWE has put out some news to make sure we understand that Edge did in fact go ham on AJ Styles.

Following Edge’s vicious assault on last week’s Raw, and as a result of consecutive Con-Chair-Tos, it has been determined that AJ Styles has suffered a severe neck contusion. At this time, it is unclear how the injury will affect The Phenomenal One on his Road to WrestleMania, where he is slated to battle The Rated-R Superstar.

This is designed to make us go, “A contusion? That sounds bad!” As long as you don’t google contusion, that is. If you do that, you’ll get things like this Healthline article that starts with:

“If you go to your doctor for an injury, they might tell you that you have a contusion. A contusion is just the medical term for a bruise.”

Of course, this is all part of the game. This update, along with whatever explanation Edge offers tonight, is just to help us believe the Hall of Famer and the Phenomenal One really want to beat each other by the time their WrestleMania match starts.

How’s it working for you so far?