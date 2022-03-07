SmackDown again has best rating on TV, Rampage bounces back

The ratings are in for Mar. 4, and they bring good tidings for both Friday night wrestling shows.

SmackDown is on the road to WrestleMania, and gave us Ronda Rousey’s first match on FOX. Viewership rose nearly 7% from the week before, to 2.261 million. The .59 rating among 18-49 year olds was a 3.5% week-to-week improvement. Even more impressive — it made SmackDown the highest rated show on television for the night.

Over on cable, Rampage saw its audience number jump 15% to 545K for a live episode with a TNT title 3-way and the final push to Revolution. Twos were wild in the demo rating, where the show’s .22 was 22% increase over the Feb. 25 episode. Against NBA coverage and the news, the 10pm ET offering finished 16th among cable originals.

TNT also aired the Countdown to Revolution special at 11pm ET. That was watched by 269K, and scored .08 in 18-49.

Conditions should be good for both shows to build on this momentum next Friday. The following week will be more challenging, with first round action in the NCAA Tournament as competition for both shows. Turner’s March Madness will also bump Rampage into an even worse time slot. The Mar. 18 episode is pencilled in for 11:30pm ET.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily