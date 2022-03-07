SmackDown’s celebrity matches are happening on WrestleMania Sunday

WWE is slowly letting us know which matches will happen on which nights of WrestleMania 38, which they’re now calling WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday rather than night one and night two.

The big picture still isn’t clear, but we’re starting to see some logic behind the assignments for April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium... both top women’s belts are on Saturday, both of the top men’s championships are on Sunday (albeit in one match, but still).

Their latest announcements ensure both nights will have a celebrity presence, too.

Logan Paul tag match is on April 2, so the Vince McMahon-booked Pat McAfee match and Sami Zayn’s blow-off with a Jackass are now both set for April 3.

Here’s an updated look at the card for WrestleMania 38...