WWE Raw results, live blog (Mar. 7, 2022): Edge explains attack on AJ Styles

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 7, 2022) from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza in early April in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: Edge will explain why he snapped on AJ Styles last Monday, and Logan Paul will join The Miz for a celebration of their shared Northeast Ohio roots. Alpha Academy defends their Raw Tag Team championship against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens, while Jerry Lawler is here for some reason. Raw Women’s Becky Lynch will be on hand, and while WWE champ Brock Lesnar isn’t advertised, we should get some follow-up to his successful defense against Austin Theory from Madison Square Garden — and the brutal beatdown Roman Reigns gave him after that. All that and more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on SyFy. It will be below this line here.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 7