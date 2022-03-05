Jerry Lawler & Logan Paul will be on Raw

It’s WrestleMania season, and you can tell from the card for the Mar. 7 Raw in Cleveland.

The Miz welcomed Logan Paul back to WWE a couple weeks ago, and the A-List duo will wrestle Mysterios on night one of WrestleMania 38. But first, a Homecoming Celebration for the boys from Cuyahoga County!

Two of Cleveland’s finest are back in “The 216” and are ready to celebrate as The Miz and his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner Logan Paul will throw a homecoming celebration this Monday night.

Jerry Lawler will also be making his first appearance on WWE television on Raw in almost two years. The Memphis legend obviously isn’t from The Land, and we don’t know what he’s coming back to do (my guess would be “get beat up by Austin Theory” so Pat McAfee is motivated to avenge a fellow announcer at ‘Mania). But The King will be there.

Monday’s card will also feature Edge explaining why he con-chair-to-ed AJ Styles to close last week’s show, and the Raw Tag title Triple Threat featuring Alpha Academy, RK-Bro, and Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens that was booked on the Elimination Chamber fallout show.