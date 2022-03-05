Brock Lesnar blasts the work ethic of younger wrestlers

Brock Lesnar made the media rounds in the New York City media market this week to promote WWE’s Madison Square Garden show tonight (Mar. 5).

On a visit to The Michael Kay Show, Lesnar mentioned that when he was younger, he wanted to retire at 40. He said he then planned to retire after putting Drew McIntyre over at WrestleMania 36. He was 42, his contract was up, and it felt like the right moment:

“Full circle Brock Lesnar story, I had my first wrestling match in Minnesota was in a garage with no people. 20 years later, had a WWE Title match at WrestleMania in a warehouse in front of no people. 20 years, full circle. I was like ‘I’m out.’”

What brought him back last fall at 44?

“Cha-ching!”

It’s an answer that feeds into one of the popular perceptions of Lesnar — that he’s a mercenary who doesn’t love the pro wrestling/sports entertainment business, but only sees it as a means to an end. The 10 time WWE World champ pushed back on that notion in another interview with Newsday’s Alfonso A. Castillo.

As he told Pat McAfee in another widely-covered interview a couple weeks ago, Lesnar said he’s a private person who needs to recharge his batteries in solitude between performances. He approaches WWE like a job, but he’s proud of the matches he’s been a part of in his career.

“You don’t go to work, and put out a product like that if you don’t have passion for it.”

That led Castillo to ask if he’s been approached by younger wrestlers in the WWE locker room for mentorship, and how he balances that with his need to be left alone. It was at this point that Brock expanded on some of what he said to McAfee about how today’s talent needs to step up and get over.

“Over the years, if there’s somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don’t like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don’t put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . “Some of these young kids nowadays, they’re so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don’t know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore. Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. “This business isn’t just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don’t. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you’re just playing to the fans on the internet.”

Lesnar was asked to compare himself to today’s wrestlers (“did have your head on your shoulders better than what you see today?”), and said:

“I think, yeah. I think when I put my mind to something I become totally invested. Think about this: I grew up in West South Dakota and started wrestling when I was 5 years old. All I ever wanted to become was a champion. I became a champion wrestler. I wanted to play in the NFL. I did that. I wanted to fight. I became the UFC heavyweight champion. I wanted to farm. I wanted to be a butcher. I wanted to do all these things. When I put my mind to whatever I want to do, I get it done. And that’s consistency . . . I just have a work ethic like no other, and it shows. “If you followed me around for seven days, you would understand why I am who I am. And the people that get ahead and are successful — like Dwayne Johnson, and Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee — are just go-getting [expletive] that refuse the answer ‘no.’ And that’s what’s lacking in this world. I think there’s a lot of laziness.”

Castillo asks how Brock would respond to someone saying he had advantages over the bulk of the wrestlers trying to break into the business (the interviewer mentions genetics, most wrestling fans would add booking). The Beast Incarnate doesn’t want to hear it:

“They can come up with all kinds of [expletive] excuses if they want to. That’s easy to do. But get out there and do something with yourself. Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can’t figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That’s just what I do . . . I’ll be 45 and I look as good as I do. And I feel good, you know? Get off your lazy [expletive] and go do something with yourself, instead of taking your handout check.”

It’s a criticism we’ve heard from veteran wrestlers before, like when the Undertaker called today’s product soft and pointed a finger at the boys & girls playing video games backstage as a reason for it. And you can poke most of the same holes into Brock’s stance that were pointed out in Taker’s.

There’s some truth to it. Not everyone is as driven as Lesnar and the other people who he shouts out. I know I’m not. But you can also recognize that while also being considerate of other factors, like the way things outside of your control benefitted you, and acknowledge that your path isn’t the only one.

Generational sniping is just something we humans do, though. My grandparents wanted my parents to get haircuts. Our parents thought my friends & I were slackers. I want the kiddos to put down their phones. It’s the circle of life.

And some people will be motivated by Brock’s words, which is probably part of his intent.

Let us know what you think. I’m gonna go back to playing to folks on the internet and looking for someone to give me a handout check.