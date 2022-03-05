Big E’s ride died so Mattel could sell toys

It’s become an annual tradition. Last night (Mar. 4) on SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Big E’s ATV joined Braun Strowman & Colin Jost’s sports car and Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal’s motorcycle in the pantheon of “stuff that happened on WWE television to help Mattel sell toys.”
Hey, they’re a publicly traded company. And sometimes this stuff is just for kids.
Anyway, here are the rest of the highlights from last night:
- Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn and more get charged up for SmackDown
- Ricochet wins the Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn
- Austin Theory tells Pat McAfee he will be facing him at WrestleMania
- Naomi vs. Carmella
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
- Roman Reigns makes a powerful statement en route to WrestleMania
- Viking Raiders vs. The Usos - SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
- Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville
- Ricochet celebrates becoming the new Intercontinental Champion (online exclusive)
- Carmella & Queen Zelina outraged after singles loss to Naomi (online exclusive)
