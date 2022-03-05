Big E’s ride died so Mattel could sell toys

It’s become an annual tradition. Last night (Mar. 4) on SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Big E’s ATV joined Braun Strowman & Colin Jost’s sports car and Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal’s motorcycle in the pantheon of “stuff that happened on WWE television to help Mattel sell toys.”

Hey, they’re a publicly traded company. And sometimes this stuff is just for kids.

Anyway, here are the rest of the highlights from last night:

Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn and more get charged up for SmackDown

Ricochet wins the Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn

Austin Theory tells Pat McAfee he will be facing him at WrestleMania

Naomi vs. Carmella

Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal

Roman Reigns makes a powerful statement en route to WrestleMania

Viking Raiders vs. The Usos - SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville

Ricochet celebrates becoming the new Intercontinental Champion (online exclusive)

Carmella & Queen Zelina outraged after singles loss to Naomi (online exclusive)

