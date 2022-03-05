 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Big E’s ride died so Mattel could sell toys

By Sean Rueter
It’s become an annual tradition. Last night (Mar. 4) on SmackDown, Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Big E’s ATV joined Braun Strowman & Colin Jost’s sports car and Drew McIntyre & Jinder Mahal’s motorcycle in the pantheon of “stuff that happened on WWE television to help Mattel sell toys.”

Hey, they’re a publicly traded company. And sometimes this stuff is just for kids.

Anyway, here are the rest of the highlights from last night:

  • Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn and more get charged up for SmackDown
  • Ricochet wins the Intercontinental Title from Sami Zayn
  • Austin Theory tells Pat McAfee he will be facing him at WrestleMania
  • Naomi vs. Carmella
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
  • Roman Reigns makes a powerful statement en route to WrestleMania
  • Viking Raiders vs. The Usos - SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville
  • Ricochet celebrates becoming the new Intercontinental Champion (online exclusive)
  • Carmella & Queen Zelina outraged after singles loss to Naomi (online exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for this week’s edition of the blue brand click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

