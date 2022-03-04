Austin Theory is Pat McAfee’s opponent at WrestleMania 38

Just yesterday, WWE Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon appeared on Pat McAfee’s podcast. During the course of said podcast, he offered up a match at WrestleMania 38 to the current Friday Night SmackDown color commentator. He didn’t mention an opponent but McAfee jumped at the chance to get in the ring at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas come April 2 or 3.

Just one evening later in Miami, while working the desk on SmackDown, Austin Theory, McMahon’s current protege, showed up to deliver some news of his own.

He will be McAfee’s opponent at WrestleMania.

That’s what he claimed, at least, punctuating his point by smacking the headset off Pat Mac’s head. For his part, the commentator responded by calling him a “little bitch” and claiming no one even knows who Theory is on this show.

He may not be wrong there.

After a commercial break, Michael Cole said it was made official and it will indeed be Theory vs. McAfee at WrestleMania 38. No word on where Vince McMahon stands in all this.