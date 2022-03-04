Ricochet wins the Intercontinental championship

That damn Jackass!

Sami Zayn was going to give Johnny Knoxville a shot at the Intercontinental championship, then put the boots to him. Later, Ricochet showed up wanting to challenge his status as a fighting champion and Adam Pearce, of course, loved the idea. So the match was booked for Friday Night SmackDown this week.

It opened the show, and Ricochet was going all out to tear the house down. They did near fall after near fall and right when it was looking clear Zayn would figure out a way to keep the title that means so much to him, that music hit.

You know the music.

The “Jackass” theme.

That meant Johnny Knoxville had arrived and he provided enough of a distraction for Ricochet to hit a Hurricanrana and put Zayn’s shoulders to the mat for the three count to make him the new Intercontinental champion, his first run with the title.

What a fun way to kick off the show!

