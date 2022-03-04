Hell in a Cell will remain a summer event for WWE this year

In 2021, WWE moved their annual Hell in a Cell PPV to June. It was only the second time the event had been held in a month other than October, and that had been the one year they did it in September.

They’ll call it a Premium Live Event this time around, but in 2022 WWE is again planning a summertime trip to hell. This year’s Hell in a Cell will fill the June date on their calendar.

We learned this when they announced “Ticket and Experience Packages” (which sound like VIP packages) via On Location (the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE). Hell in a Cell ‘22 will be June 5 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

It’s one of only three Sunday events on the schedule. Here’s an updated look at what’s been announced for the rest of this year:

WrestleMania 38 - Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

- Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas WrestleMania Backlash - Sun., May 8 at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

- Sun., May 8 at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. Hell in a Cell - Sun., June 5 at Allstate Arena in Chicago

- Sun., June 5 at Allstate Arena in Chicago Money In The Bank - Sat., July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

- Sat., July 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas SummerSlam - Sat., July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

- Sat., July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville TBA pay-per-view - Sat., Sept. 3 or Sun., Sept. 4 at TBD location

- Sat., Sept. 3 or Sun., Sept. 4 at TBD location Survivor Series - Sat., Nov. 26 at TD Garden in Boston

It’s also believed there will be a show in Saudi Arabia in October.

Ready for the dreaded structure™ to make its annual return in a few months?