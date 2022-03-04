WWE confirms venue, date & time for NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE announced NXT’s next don’t-call-them-TakeOvers live special, Stand & Deliver, for WrestleMania weekend by having the paint-splatter brand’s reigning champion Bron Breakker talk about the show on air a couple Tuesdays back.

They did not, however, tell us any specifics about the show. Rumors and reports did that, and now that WWE has provided details as part of the process of selling tickets, they’ve confirmed those were mostly correct.

Stand & Deliver will take place Sat., April 2 in Dallas’ American Airlines Center, the same venue that will host SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony the night before. The show will have a 1pm ET/12pm CT start, so assuming the usual 3-ish hour runtime, fans will have several hours to get to Arlington for night one of WrestleMania 38 (aka WrestleMania Saturday).

NXT’s event will overlap with some of the non-WWE festivities in the DFW Metroplex, notably Effy’s Big Gay Brunch from GCW. Overall though, this is a fairly open spot on the busy ‘Mania weekend calendar.

It’ll be interesting to see how 2.0 draws outside the Performance Center, especially in a big building like the AAC that can hold up to 20K. So far, a Breakker defense and a ladder match for Carmelo Hayes’ North American title are the two matches that look set for Stand & Deliver.

To entice customers, WWE’s announced ticket prices starting at $15.