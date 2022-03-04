WWE SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 4, 2022) with a live show emanating from FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 38 two-night extravaganza in early April in Arlington, Texas.

Advertised for tonight: Ronda Rousey will wrestle on SmackDown for the first time ever when she gets her hands on Sonya Deville.

Elsewhere on the card: Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental championship against Ricochet, and The Usos put the tag team titles on the line against the Viking Raiders.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Going forward, there will be no ban on GIFs or images in the live blog threads. Feel free to post as you wish.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 4