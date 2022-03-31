Undertaker statue revealed at WrestleMania Axxess

The Undertaker is finally retired from professional wrestling, and while it will always be hard to believe that’s actually going to stick this time, he seems to be content with never wrestling another match. That’s why he accepted when WWE offered him the headlining spot in this year’s Hall of Fame class, and why he’s in Dallas at WrestleMania Axxess witnessing the unveiling of his very own statue:

“Honestly, you don’t know how much it means to me. We are forever a brotherhood. No matter where we are, we are always a brotherhood and we always will be. If you two guys, if you ever wanna give up your Kliq card, we might have room for ya. I’m just saying.”

That’s what he said to Shawn Michaels and Triple H, who were there to officially unveil the statue. Others in attendance included longtime friends The Godfather, Charles Wright, Rikishi, and Kane.

Pretty cool, huh?